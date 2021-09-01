Matt Gaetz is among the Republican figures who are attending a pro-Trump rally with QAnon fans.

Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida has been added to a roster of speakers for an upcoming event including conspiracy theorists and QAnon supporters.

Gaetz is the newest politician to be added to AmpFest 2021, a conservative event organized by American Priority that will take place between October 7 and 11 at the Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, longtime Donald Trump ally Roger Stone, conservative political commentator Dinesh D’Souza, and George Papadopoulos, Trump’s former campaign manager who served 12 days in jail after admitting lying to the FBI about his contact with a professor who claimed to have “dirt” on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, are among the speakers expected to attend.

Others scheduled to appear at AmpFest this year have openly stated support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, which the FBI has classified as a domestic terror threat, and have assisted in the spread of extremist misinformation.

The event will also include General Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser who was pardoned after lying to the FBI.

After tweeting a video of himself and his family taking a mock oath of office that culminated with the QAnon phrase “where we go one, we go all,” Flynn has become a hero in the QAnon movement. Before his Twitter account was suspended, Flynn featured hashtags associated with the QAnon movement in his bio.

At a QAnon conference in Dallas, Texas, in May, Flynn was widely chastised for stating that a military-style intervention in Myanmar “should happen” in the United States. Later, Flynn disputed that his remarks amounted to a call for a coup in the United States.

Jack Posobiec, a far-right figurehead who helped spread the QAnon-linked “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory, and controversial pastor Greg Locke, who has frequently echoed false beliefs shared by QAnon supporters that there exists a cabal of satanic child abusers made up of leading democrat figures and the Hollywood elite, will also be present at the event.

President|Joe Biden has been referred to as a “sex trafficking, demon-possessed mongrel” who is no better than “the Pope, Oprah Winfrey, and Tom Hanks,” while Vice President Kamala Harris has been accused of directing “child-trafficking.”

