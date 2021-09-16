Matt Gaetz defends Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal in the wake of allegations that she mistreats her staff.

Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, defended Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat, after many former staff workers complained of harassment and a hostile work environment, according to a BuzzFeed report.

Jayapal is regarded as a fighter for labor rights and bettering working conditions around the country as one of the most prominent progressive Democrats in Congress. Fourteen former staffers interviewed with BuzzFeed for a report published Monday, charging that the congresswoman’s office failed to uphold the same principles Jayapal campaigned for as a legislator. In a Wednesday Twitter post, Gaetz, an ardent admirer of former President Donald Trump, dismissed the accusations and backed his progressive colleague.

A powerful woman of color sets high standards for her employees, works them hard, and shouts at them when they make mistakes.

Would a male be the target of such a smear?

I’ve spent 5 years on the Judiciary Committee with @RepJayapal.

I can personally speak to her regard for coworkers she doesn’t even like. https://t.co/ertpQI0C91

15 September 2021 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz)

“A woman of color in a position of responsibility has high expectations for her employees, works them hard, and shouts at them when they make mistakes. Would a male be the target of this smear?” The Republican lawmaker inquired.

“I’ve spent 5 years on the Judiciary Committee with @RepJayapal. I can personally witness to the fact that she treats even her least favorite coworkers with respect,” Gaetz remarked.

The article’s criticism was met with a similar response from Jayapal’s office.

In a letter to BuzzFeed, the congresswoman’s Chief of Staff Lilah Pomerance said, “Women of color are frequently unjustly targeted, regularly held to higher standards than their male colleagues, and always put under a sexist microscope.” The allegations of mistreatment, according to Pomerance, were “cherry-picked” and included “ugly stereotypes.”

Jayapal was elected to Congress for the first time in 2017. Jayapal has championed worker rights, a $15 per hour minimum wage, and increased unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, among a variety of other progressive initiatives, during her time in Washington. Following the November election, she was elected chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus in late 2020.

Despite being on the opposite side of the political spectrum, Gaetz has defended progressive Democratic colleagues in the past. The Hill reported in July 2020. This is a condensed version of the information.