Matt Amodio Addresses Claims That He Won ‘Jeopardy!’ on Purpose.

Matt Amodio, a former Jeopardy! champion, has responded to fan accusations that he threw the game after he was seen losing on Monday night’s program.

After 38 triumphs, the Yale Ph.D. candidate’s record-breaking run on the show came to an end when he was defeated.

Several fans turned to Twitter shortly after the program aired to express their view that Amodio had lost on purpose, with others accusing him of throwing the game in order to resume his computer science studies.

Many people were skeptical that Amodio could have correctly responded Poland (rather than Austria) to the “Final Jeopardy” clue: “Nazi Germany conquered this nation and separated it into Alps and Danube areas; the Allies then partitioned it into four sectors.”

Some viewers speculated that Amodio was tired of the demanding schedule and merely wanted to return to the real world with his riches, pointing out how he was outperformed by his challengers, Jonathan Fisher and Jessica Stephens.

The Ohio native, though, told The Washington Newsday that such speculations are absolutely wrong, as he enjoyed winning too much to end his streak.

“Winning Jeopardy games is one of my favorite pastimes,” the artificial intelligence researcher wrote via email. “I always want to do more of that.” Fans who were hoping to watch Amodio compete for additional victories will be able to witness him compete in the “Tournament of Champions,” which he has stated he would be participating in. It is set to premiere next year.

Fisher was shown emerging triumphant with $29,200 in winnings on Monday night’s broadcast, compared to Amodio’s total of $5,600. Fisher came in second with $28,799. Stephens was third with $28,799.

Following the episode’s airing, Amodio wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to today’s two excellent challengers for making #Jeopardy an interesting game! Let’s congratulate Jonathan and Jessica for a well-played match!” Amodio’s 38-game winning streak, during which he earned $1,518,601, ranks him second all-time on the show. Since 2004, Ken Jennings has held the top rank with 74 straight victories and $2,520,700 in prizes.

James Holzhauer, who appeared on Jeopardy! in 2019 and won 32 straight games, is just below Amodio. Amodio, on the other hand, is in third place in terms of money won throughout.