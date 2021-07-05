Matiss Kivlenieks, a goalie for the Columbus Blue Jackets, was killed by a fireworks blast to the chest.

Matiss Kivlenieks, the Columbus Blue Jackets’ 24-year-old goaltender, died on July 4 after a firework was accidently ignited on his chest.

Kivlenieks was shot in the chest while sitting in a hot tub at a large holiday party at a private residence in Novi, Michigan. According to the Associated Press, Kivlenieks was hit by an explosion while attempting to evacuate the hot tub with other fleeing visitors. He also sustained a head injury.

Despite the fact that he was evacuated to a nearby hospital by emergency medical personnel, he was subsequently pronounced dead there.

In the wake of the news of his death, his friends and colleagues began to send messages of condolences.

On Twitter, Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen tweeted, “RIP Matiss, you will be greatly missed.”

In a statement, Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson said, “Kivi was a wonderful young man who welcomed every day and everyone with a smile, and the influence he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten.”

“What a devastating loss for all of us who knew him, and I am thinking and praying for his family,” former Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno tweeted. Heaven received a fantastic goalkeeper and a wonderful guy… Just a little too soon.”

Kivlenieks, a Latvian native, joined the Blue Jackets as a free agent in 2017. In addition, he appeared in four games for Latvia at the world hockey championship this spring.

Unfortunately, the goaltender wasn’t the only one who was injured by explosives this Christmas season.

Steven Sims, 41, was killed when a mortar exploded in a fireworks tube in Huntington County, Indiana. According to ABC News, fragments from the ruptured tube entered his body and killed him on the spot. At the spot, he was pronounced dead.

At least three additional people were seriously injured as a result of the holiday fireworks.

According to KTVO, a 30-year-old man in Kirksville, Missouri, lost his hand in a fireworks accident on Friday night. According to the Daily News Journal, a guy in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, lost a portion of his hand while attempting to launch a firework mortar from his car’s sunroof. WLS-TV reports that a guy in Waukegan, Illinois, lost the most of his face when inspecting a firework that exploded while he was staring at it. This is a condensed version of the information.