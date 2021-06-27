Massachusetts While ‘playing’ with a gun, a 23-year-old man shoots a 15-year-old girl.

According to authorities, a 23-year-old male from Lynn, Massachusetts, was detained Saturday after shooting a teenage girl while playing with a gun he didn’t understand was loaded.

According to Boston 7 News, Michael Tate faces many firearm and assault charges after accidently shooting a 15-year-old girl while playing with a gun on Friday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., police went to the incident in North Common Terrace, about 10 miles north of Boston.

After being shot in the torso, the girl, whose identity has not been given to the media, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. Lieutenant Michael Kmiec of the Lynn Police Department said on Saturday that woman is expected to survive the injury.

According to the Boston Globe, Tate was arrested and will be arraigned in Lynn District Court on Monday on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, and firing a firearm within 500 feet of a house. Officers retrieved the firearm at the crime site, according to police.

Neighbors at the location of the shooting expressed amazement and described the occurrence as “crazy and dangerous” on Saturday.

“My uncle heard a gunshot but mistook it for fireworks,” Victoria Martin, a neighborhood resident who was celebrating her daughter’s third birthday at the time of the incident, told the Boston Globe. “Then I heard cops frantically searching for people.”

Martin said she observed police rush into a unit of one of the buildings as soon as they arrived and take a man into custody. “I’ve lived here for approximately 16 years and this is the first time something like this has happened to me,” Martin continued.

According to another neighbor, the neighborhood is “generally calm” and has “a lot of tiny kids.”

Accidental shootings are common in the United States, according to figures from crime scene specialists Aftermath, which show that 458 people died in unintentional gunshots in the United States in the year ending in October 2020. According to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, around 500 individuals die each year in the United States as a result of unintentional gunshots.

A 22-year-old guy from Woburn, Massachusetts, was detained earlier this month and faces similar allegations. This is a condensed version of the information.