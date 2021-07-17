Masih Alinejad: Who Is She? Iranian officials have been charged in connection with an attempted kidnapping of a Brooklyn author.

Masih Alinejad, an author, writer, and activist located in New York City, is an Iranian-American citizen who was apparently targeted in an alleged kidnapping by Iranian intelligence operatives.

Alinejad revealed she was the target of the alleged kidnapping attempt in a statement to This website and other newspapers.

A law enforcement official familiar with the case also identified Alinejad as the author, according to NBC News.

“I am grateful to the FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation] for foiling the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Intelligence Ministry’s plot to kidnap me,” Alinejad stated in a tweet on Tuesday. This plot was orchestrated by Hassan Rouhani [the current Iranian president].”

“This is the dictatorship that kidnapped and executed the late Iranian dissident and journalist Ruhollah Zam. Jamshid Sharmahd [an Iranian German journalist]was also seized and imprisoned, according to the tweet.

In a statement released by the Department of Justice, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division Alan E. Kohler Jr. said: “As alleged in this indictment, the government of Iran directed a number of state actors to plot to kidnap a U.S.-based journalist and American citizen, and to conduct surveillance on U.S. soil, all with the intention of luring our citizen back to Iran as retaliation for the sanctions imposed on Iran.”

“We will aggressively examine foreign actions by operators who conspire to kidnap a U.S. citizen just because the Iranian regime does not approve of the victim’s criticism. This is a condensed version of the information.