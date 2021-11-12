‘Mash Potatoes Not Your Head’ road sign in Las Vegas has been labeled as ‘disturbing.’

A traffic sign that appeared on a Las Vegas roadway has been dubbed “disturbing” as it encouraged drivers to buckle up by mentioning a head injury.

The “mash potatoes not your head strap up” digital sign apparently surfaced on the I-15 near Las Vegas Boulevard and drew the attention of one motorist.

On Wednesday, Danielle, using the handle @DHass85 on Twitter, uploaded a snapshot of the massive lettering, which she assumed was a statement from the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).

“#LasVegas this is really disturbing,” she captioned the photo, which has over 1,800 likes.

Many people agreed in the comments, as @whiskyguyNJ wrote: “Any state government’s responsibility is NOT to use scare tactics. We pay their salaries, as far as I’m aware. Repair the roads and assist the homeless. Friends and family can make the s***** comments.” Barb Cox stated, ” “I noticed it today as I was driving. That’s the wrong way to put it!” “I find this incredibly distressing given my daughter was just slain and had her face smashed in and then automobile accident on September 4th, thanks for the pleasant reminder,” Kathy Leavitt said. While Maxine pondered: “My brother died after being thrown through the window of his vehicle, which then collapsed and killed him…. DISGRACEFUL! FIND ANOTHER WAY TO GET YOUR POINT ACROSS!” “Wait, I’m pleased I’m not the only one who thought that was strange,” MPH Sheila Drakeley was also included.

Some others believed it worked, as Jacqueline put it: “A little gory but makes a point!!”

“Weird message,” SoVegasJoel simply tweeted.

#LasVegas This is quite upsetting. pic.twitter.com/4a4Sscqu1y @DHass85 — Danielle 10 November 2021 Logan continued, ” “It’s a little gothic, but it captures people’s attention, which is the ultimate goal. Now it’s up to you to decide whether or not you’re going to pay attention…” Teagan also wrote: “Yes, I saw the sign and wondered aloud what the fudge was all about. It could have been worded differently, but it made it pause and think!” While it’s unclear when the sign was installed, the reference to potatoes could be a nod to the approaching holidays.

Thanksgiving and Christmas are synonymous with potatoes and highway accidents, with countless deaths occurring throughout the November holiday season as a result of road traffic collisions.

It’s thought to be the case. This is a condensed version of the information.