Maryland Governor Hogan has called for the COVID-19 vaccine to be approved more quickly for children under the age of 12.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan requested that the COVID-19 vaccination for children under the age of 12 be approved quickly on Monday.

Following the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Hogan said in a statement, “We want to thank federal officials for allowing complete approval of the Pfizer vaccine, which is something we have been working for over the last several weeks.” There is proof that the vaccine has passed the most demanding safety and effectiveness studies for people who are still on the fence about getting it.”

“We continue to appeal on the federal government to expedite approval so that our 5- to 11-year-olds can start receiving COVID-19 immunizations,” the statement stated. “Getting our kids vaccinated is critical for our peace of mind as parents, but we’ve been informed it will take months to get clearance.”

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received complete approval from the FDA, prompting Hogan’s statement. The FDA had already granted an emergency use authorization to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Following the complete approval, interim FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock remarked, “The FDA’s clearance of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to confront the COVID-19 epidemic.”

“The public may have great trust that this vaccine meets the FDA’s stringent safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality requirements,” Woodcock added.

While COVID-19 vaccines have not yet been approved for children under the age of 12, Dr. Phil Dormitzer, Pfizer’s chief scientific officer for viral vaccines, said in a recent interview with NPR that the vaccine maker expects to have trial data for its vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 by the end of September.

“We hope to acquire authorization not long after the school year starts,” Dormitzer told NPR, “depending on both outcomes and, of course, a few decisions.”

Despite Hogan’s request for an expedited clearance of the COVID-19 vaccine in children under the age of 12, Maryland has been able to correctly vaccinate at least 60% of its population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

