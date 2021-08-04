Mary Trump wants the media to label Donald Trump as a fascist and the Republican Party as fascist.

Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, has accused the Republican Party of helping the former president and called on Democrats and the media to be more open in their condemnation of the GOP.

Mary Trump told MSNBC in an interview to promote her new book, The Reckoning, that her uncle had exploited racial divisions in the country, and that his continued popularity and influence in the party demonstrated the power of appealing to Americans’ “worst impulses.”

As a result, she argued, the Democrats’ language of compromise would no longer function in the new political context, as she outlined the racial nature of the January 6 attacks on the US Capitol and efforts to pass voter suppression laws.

She told anchor Lawrence O’Donnell, “It’s no accident that virtually 100% of the folks at the insurgency were white people.” “And it’s no coincidence that the Republican leadership has embraced Donald, has accepted what the rest of us might consider his worst qualities, which are the worst qualities in America.”

Mary Trump believes the Republican Party should be dubbed fascist “without a doubt.” pic.twitter.com/S1dfH3Gkom

August 4, 2021 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah)

Members of the GOP, she said, “know they have a very narrow path to stay in power, and that is through appealing to the American people’s darkest instincts.”

“One thing Donald did was show how open racism can be a winning issue in the Republican Party.”

Mary Trump, a psychotherapist, has been harsh in her criticism of her uncle and extended family. Too Much and Never Enough, her 2020 family memoir, depicted a damaged family unfit for politics.

She’s also made a scathing attack on the Republican Party. She called Republican members who blocked a formal bipartisan committee on January 6 “traitors” in July. The insurgency is currently being investigated by a House Select Committee.

She told MSNBC on Tuesday that her new book, which will be released on August 17, looked at how the United States dealt with the COVID outbreak when it was “so weak” and democracy “was on the verge of disaster.”

