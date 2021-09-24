Mary Trump explains what she believes will persuade Donald Trump to run for President in 2024.

Mary Trump, former President Donald Trump’s niece, views the 2022 midterm election to be the “most significant” of Americans’ lifetimes since it could determine whether her uncle runs for president in 2024.

After leaving office in January, Donald teased a return to the campaign trail, stating that fans would be “pleased” with his decision. He’s the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, but he hasn’t committed to running for president, preferring to focus his efforts on helping Republicans retake control of Congress.

On his podcast, The Daily Break, Mary told This website editor-at-large Naveed Jamali that Trump’s choice to run will be based on whether he believes he “can’t lose.” She worries that if Democrats lose the House or the Senate in 2022, it will give her uncle the confidence to try to remove President Joe Biden from office.

“If Donald believes he can run and not lose because the system is rigged even more in his favor,” Mary added, “he will.” “And whether he wins is primarily determined by how Republicans do in 2022, which is why Democrats must become energised and vote in such enormous numbers that they are unable to be defeated.”

Trump is endorsing a number of candidates seeking to win or defend their seats in 2022, as well as a number of people seeking to unseat Republicans who voted to impeach him. The former president has a track record of sponsoring successful candidates, having done so in one congressional special election and one primary contest since leaving office.

Because it’s customary for a president’s party to lose seats in midterm elections, history is on the Republicans’ favor in 2022. According to Forbes, the president’s party has lost an average of 25 seats in midterm elections since 1946, and Republicans only need one Senate seat and six House seats to reclaim power.

Mary informed Jamali that if Republicans take control of the House, she feels all investigations will come to a halt. The Democrat-controlled House is looking into Trump’s role in the January 6 Capitol disturbance, as well as the Department of Justice’s seizure of data from devices belonging to members of Congress, journalists, and others. She continued. This is a condensed version of the information.