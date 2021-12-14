Mary Trump claims that her uncle was disappointed that the riots on January 6th ‘didn’t work that day.’

Mary Trump, a psychotherapist and novelist who has been harsh in her criticism of her extended family, has said that her uncle, former President Donald Trump, exhibits little remorse for the violence that occurred in the United States Capitol on January 6.

On Monday, the committee heard how Trump associates at Fox News, as well as Donald Trump Jr., begged with former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to persuade the president to call off his supporters who had stormed the White House.

Meadows provided texts on January 6 from Fox News anchors Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, and Brian Kilmeade, all urging the ex-president to tell his supporters to leave. Vice chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) read out the texts Meadows provided, which were sent from Fox News anchors Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, and Brian Kilmeade, all urging the ex-president to tell his supporters to leave.

Meadows texted Trump Jr. that his father “needs to condemn this sh*t ASAP,” according to Cheney, who testified before the committee unanimously agreed to press contempt charges against Meadows after he refused to take a deposition.

Mary Trump was asked if she believed the messages demonstrated that even as events spiraled out of hand on January 6, Fox anchors and Trump Jr thought the former president could call a halt to the violence during an appearance with MSNBC.

“They didn’t just believe it; they knew it because he did,” Mary Trump said.

“What they didn’t realize was that, even though the situation had spiraled out of control, they were personally responsible for it, as was Donald, and he was relishing it.”

She explained, “The only thing that disappointed him was that it didn’t work that day.”

Too Much and Never Enough, her best-selling book, depicts a dysfunctional family, and she has been harshly critical of the former president.

She told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Monday that she didn’t understand why anyone who sent the texts thought her uncle would try to save Republican congresspeople who were in the same danger as Democrats.

"I know we shouldn't be surprised by folks like Laura Ingraham's astonishing cynicism, but there is still so much information we don't know, and my hunch is that it is immensely more damning than what we know."