Martin Shkreli’s forfeited Wu-Tang Clan album is sold to a private buyer in the United States.

On Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice revealed that it had sold the only copy of the Wu-Tang Clan’s Once Upon a Time in Shaolin album. Martin Shkreli, a former hedge fund manager, had previously “forfeited as a substitute asset” the album as part of his securities fraud conviction.

The record was sold to a private buyer for an undisclosed sum, with the buyer’s name protected by a confidentiality clause in the selling deal. The proceeds of this transaction will be used to pay Shkreli’s $7.4 million forfeiture money judgment, which was issued in March 2018.

In August 2017, Shkreli was found guilty of securities fraud, having sought “to deceive investors in the hedge funds [he operated]and to manipulate the price and trading volume of [his biopharmaceutical business, Retrophin’s]stock.”

Shkreli rose to prominence as the CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals in 2015, when he acquired the rights to out-of-patent medications and reintroduced them with hefty price hikes. As a result of his conduct, he earned the moniker “Pharma Bro.”

In a 2015 auction, Shkreli won the only copy of the Wu-Tang Clan’s album. It is still the most expensive piece of music ever sold, at $2 million. In a 2016 interview with Vice, Shkreli stated he contemplated “installing [the record]in some remote location so that people had to go on a spiritual quest to listen” or simply deleting it. These acts only served to tarnish Shkreli’s already tarnished public image.

The Wu-Tang Clan, for its part, stated that the deal was completed before Shkreli’s drug markup schemes were made public. Following this disclosure, the group donated the majority of the selling revenues to various charity.

Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, the famed rap group’s seventh album, was released as a single album as an artistic statement against music depreciation in the streaming age. The notion was inspired by Renaissance-era art patronage, according to founding member and album co-producer Robert Fitzgerald “RZA” Diggs. The album’s original sale deal stated that it could not be commercially released until 2103, but it might be played at listening parties until then. It’s unclear whether or not these terms are still in effect.

