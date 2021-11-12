‘Marry Me,’ says one of Central Park’s touching bench plaques.

After a video of the dedications sprinkled around benches in New York’s Central Park acquired over one million views, many people have been moved by them.

After a video of the dedications sprinkled around benches in New York's Central Park acquired over one million views, many people have been moved by them.

"If you saw me crying in the park, no you didn't," said TikTok user Tihana Bulut

For a price of $10,000, anybody can dedicate a bench in Central Park with their own dedication. Inscriptions, like most things, are used to memorialize loved ones who have passed away.

The video has received over 200,000 likes in less than a day, with many people expressing their emotions online and uploading their own favorites in response. Bulut has a list of dedications she wants to go to next, prompted by family members to whom she is dedicated.

“I couldn’t get this park to fit on a ring, Marsha, so I’m hoping this will suffice. Will you be my wife?” one dedication enquired

Another option is to read: “Judy and Al Reba are a couple. We’ll always be in love with this park, and we’ll always be in love with one other. 8th of December, 2007.” “‘When you decide to live, life is a little more enjoyable.’ ‘Break the routine, have some fun, and go exploring.’ In 28 years, I’ve visited 39 nations. From June 11, 1992, through December 26, 2020. www.connorreisenbigler.life. All those whose paths you crossed and whose hearts you touched will miss you terribly “The following plaque was presented.

A visit to the site provides even more honor to the late Connor Reisenbigler, who, according to the website, would skateboard through Central Park on his way to work every morning.

“V.L. will one day propose marriage to H.R.H. on this bench,” one bench said, followed by another that said, “and she will one day say yes.”

One dedicated itself to a cherished pet and his family, tugging at the heartstrings of all dog owners ""This is Woody's retrieve hill," says the narrator at the park. In honor of the many hours you spent here. Woody K., we adore you." The final dedication was as follows: "Yiqi, Yiqi, Yiqi, Yiqi You are always in my heart, no matter where you are. Yi."