Mark Zuckerberg has had the worst week in the history of Facebook.

After problems pulled Facebook and subsidiary networks offline, Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth plunged by $7 billion in a matter of hours on Monday, demoting him from the list of the world’s richest people.

The outage began on Thursday morning and lasted almost six hours, leaving many of Facebook’s 2.7 billion users without access. During that period, Facebook’s Instagram and WhatsApp were also unavailable. The outage was blamed on “networking difficulties,” according to Facebook’s chief technical officer Mike Schroepfer.

The issue resulted in a massive sell-off of Facebook stock, which fell 5%, bringing the company’s stock down to approximately 15% since mid-September.

Zuckerberg’s net worth has dropped to $121.6 billion, putting him in fifth place on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, behind Bill Gates ($124 billion) and far below the $140 million he was worth just a few weeks ago. With a fortune of $211 billion, Elon Musk currently leads the index.

The initial price decline occurred in mid-September, following the publication in The Wall Street Journal on September 13 of a whistleblower’s findings concerning the corporation.

Internal records revealed that Facebook was aware of a variety of issues with its services, including misinformation regarding the January 6 U.S. Capitol incident and Instagram’s negative impact on the mental health of young girls, but publicly downplayed them.

These reports grabbed the attention of government officials, and the whistleblower was revealed on CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday. The leak was perpetrated by Frances Haugen, a 37-year-old former Facebook employee. She said Facebook’s focus was earning money over doing what was good for the public in the devastating CBS interview.

“What I saw time and time again at Facebook was conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook. And Facebook has often chosen to optimize for its own goals, such as increasing profits,” she noted.

In reaction to the disclosures in The Wall Street Journal, Haugen was summoned to appear before the United States Senate’s commerce subcommittee on the dangers that the company’s websites provide to children. She is expected to urge Congress to take additional steps against Facebook.

“As long as Facebook operates in the shadows, it has no accountability. It will continue to make decisions that are contrary to the. This is a condensed version of the information.