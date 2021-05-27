Mark Wilf, the owner of the Minnesota Vikings, speaks out against antisemitism during a virtual day of action.

The Day of Action Against Antisemitism, which took place on Thursday, May 27, was a day of solidarity in speaking out against antisemitic acts in the United States and around the world.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the American Jewish Committee, the Jewish Federations of North America, and other organizations collaborated to organize the campaign and hold a virtual rally at 4 p.m. ET.

At Thursday’s event, Mark Wilf, President and Co-Owner of the Minnesota Vikings, was a key speaker.

Wilf is a member of The Jewish Federations of North America’s (JFNA) Board of Trustees, which represents 146 independent Jewish communities and a large network of smaller organizations.

Before the event on Thursday, Wilf spoke with Washington Newsday about the objective of the Day of Action, saying, “The day is to make sure that people understand that antisemitism and bigotry are unacceptable in American society.”

“Antisemitism has existed for millennia,” he added, “but what’s disturbing here is that it’s gotten much more brazen and accelerated in recent weeks as a result of social media.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), antisemitic occurrences in the United States have spiked by 75% in just the last two weeks.

Wilf understands his own responsibility to contribute to the battle against antisemitism.

“My parents were Holocaust survivors who lived up in a Europe where antisemitism and a lack of understanding resulted in horrific consequences,” he explained.

He went on to say, “This event is a response to the upsurge in antisemitic conduct.”

In her remarks during the #ActAgainstAntisemitism demonstration, Hadassah National President Rhoda Smolow said, “#Antisemitism, violence, and intimidation are unacceptable and un-American.” NS7dV8GQMA (https://twitter.com/NS7dV8GQMA)

May 27, 2021 — Hadassah (@Hadassah)

On Thursday, speakers in the virtual rally streamed one after the other, each pushing people to be strong and stand in solidarity while also asking them to keep fighting. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were among the notable speakers.

“We cannot forget that antisemitism has long afflicted our globe, even when the violence does not make the headlines,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. It is our moral obligation to combat this evil.”

“I pledge to cooperate with President Biden and Congress.” This is a condensed version of the information.