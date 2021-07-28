Mark Kelly, like Krysten Sinema, is worried about Biden’s infrastructure bill.

Senators Mark Kelly and Krysten Sinema of Arizona have expressed apprehension about supporting the expense of the Biden administration’s $3.5 trillion budget resolution bill, which intends to fund additional infrastructure measures, while expressing support for moving the process forward.

Both Democratic senators said on Wednesday that they support much of the plan’s agenda, including President Joe Biden’s “human infrastructure” agenda, such as expanding Medicare, paid family leave, funding universal pre-kindergarten, and funding climate change initiatives, but not the high price tag that many Democrats believe it will cost.

On Wednesday, Sinema reminded Senate leadership and Vice President Biden that she supports goals such as job creation and American competitiveness. “I have also made clear that while I support starting this process, I do not support a bill that costs $3.5 trillionâ€”and in the coming months, I will work in good faith with my colleagues and the administration to develop this legislation to strengthen Arizona’s economy and help Arizona’s everyday families get ahead,” she said in a written statement later in the day.

Kelly stated Wednesday that while he plans to vote to advance a budget resolution, he is concerned about the $3.5 trillion price tag, echoing Sinema’s remarks but not quite as far. He stated, “I want to see it paid for.” “However, I’d want to see this process progress.”

Kelly stated in an emailed statement to This website that “a lot of work remains to continue rebuilding and developing our economy, which is why I want to see us go forward with this budget process,” but he did not commit to backing the $3.5 trillion top-line figure.

In answer to a question regarding Sinema’s objection to the high-cost budget resolution measure, Kelly told CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju on Wednesday that he was “still looking at it.” “We’ll look at the bill’s fine print to see what we spend the money on and how we pay for it.”

In a 50-50 Senate, Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will almost certainly require 100 percent Democratic support to move the plan ahead. Kamala Harris, the Vice President, holds the tie-breaking vote.

