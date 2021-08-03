Mark and Patricia McCloskey were pardoned by Missouri Governor Jay Nixon for pointing guns at protesters.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a St. Louis couple who became well-known after waving firearms at racial justice demonstrators on June 28, 2020, have been pardoned by Republican Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault on June 17, 2021, and was fined $750. According to the Associated Press, Patricia McCloskey pled guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000.

Images and videos of the couple pointing firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters who marched outside their gated neighborhood mansion on their way to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house won them infamy.

