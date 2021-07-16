Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to join the Capitol Riot Committee, claiming that it is in desperate need of “fighters.”

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to serve on the committee to guarantee Republicans “stand up” to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Republicans have criticized the January 6 committee as a political ploy on the part of Democrats.

After Republicans thwarted a proposal to establish an independent commission to investigate the Capitol incident, Pelosi proceeded through with the formation of the committee. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy hasn’t said whether he’ll name any Republicans to the committee, but having Republicans loyal to former President Trump on the panel might help the GOP fight attempts to blame him for the violence.

Greene wrote on Twitter, “The Republicans assigned to the J6 committee should be the toughest warriors who will stand up to Pelosi’s witch-hunt 2.0 and defend Pres Trump, Republicans who protested, and political abuse against J6 protestors.”

The Georgia Republican went on to say that “the fighters are known” and that she had urged McCarthy to add her to the committee.

Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, was contacted for comment but did not respond in time for publication.

Greene, a Trump supporter, has expressed her sympathy for individuals detained in connection with the Capitol disturbance, calling the conditions of their detention “abuse.” She accused Democrats of using the commission idea as a “distraction” to divert attention away from the “true devastation” they’re purportedly causing the country.

Over 500 people have been charged in connection with the violence that claimed the lives of five people, and prosecutors have vowed to leave no stone unturned in their probe. While Republicans initially condemned the disturbance, they have toned down their condemnation as Democrats have used it to target Trump in the days since.

Members of the group will be entrusted with determining the causes of the incident and offering suggestions to prevent future attacks, according to Pelosi. The first hearing, which is set to begin on July 27, will feature testimony from Capitol Police officers, with legislators potentially being called to testify as well.

McCarthy told Fox News on Tuesday that he hasn’t decided whether or not to designate someone to the committee. This is a condensed version of the information.