Marjorie Taylor Greene urges parents to ‘protect’ their children while the WHO and the CDC disagree on the COVID vaccine.

Because the World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend that children be vaccinated against COVID-19, Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is encouraging parents to fight back.

Adults, health care personnel, and frontline workers around the world are being vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the WHO. Given the paucity of studies on immunizations in children and the modest risk that COVID-19 has presented to young people thus far, the World Health Organization has recommended that wealthier countries vaccinate their high-risk populations first, then give additional doses to low-income countries.

Greene shared the WHO’s recommendation that children not be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Twitter on Tuesday, saying that schools should not “push vaccines on children.”

The COVID-19 vaccines have not yet been fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to the congressman (FDA). She also spoke out against youngsters wearing masks, calling it “unhealthy.”

Greene wrote, “Parents battle to defend their children.”

“Children should not be vaccinated,” according to the WHO.

Schools should not force students to get immunizations or wear masks.

The #COVID19 vaccines have not yet been approved by the FDA, and wearing a mask all the time is unhealthy.

Parents battle to keep their children safe.

https://t.co/Z6kenrFwQ0 pic.twitter.com/rxJTTVlP0k https://t.co/Z6kenrFwQ0

— June 22, 2021, Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee)

Greene was contacted for comment by this website, but no response was received in time for publishing.

Students must be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus at colleges and institutions across the country. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, vaccination regulations for kids in elementary and high school are left to state legislatures, and no state has required the COVID-19 vaccine to attend.

Despite her support for prioritizing high-risk groups around the world over children, Dr. Kate O’Brien, director of the World Health Organization’s Department of Immunization, Vaccines, and Biologicals, highlighted the value of vaccination children. She noted during a May 17 briefing that approving COVID-19 vaccines for children creates a “route” for protecting children, particularly those with underlying disorders that put them at higher risk.

Throughout the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have pursued slightly different approaches to stopping the virus’s spread, and This is a condensed version of the information.