Marjorie Taylor Greene Urges Americans to Reject COVID Vaccine Using “Just Say No”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia issued a new call for Americans to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, this time using the term “simply say no,” which was coined by the Reagan administration during the drug war in the 1980s.

“Thousands of people are claiming life-altering vaccination side effects as a result of receiving Covid shots. On the CDC website, 5,946 deaths have been documented. Their stories are being censored on social media, while the media remains mute. Biden is campaigning in people’s homes. Simply say no!” Read the whole of Greene’s tweet.

It’s unclear whether the usage of the term “simply say no” was a deliberate homage to its use during the Reagan administration. Greene has yet to respond to a request for comment made by this publication.

According to History.com, the term was part of President Ronald Reagan’s wife, first lady Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No” campaign, which urged children to simply say “no” when offered drugs.

According to the website, surveys have shown that the use of the phrase has increased public concern about drug abuse in the United States. The percentage of Americans who thought it was the country’s “number one problem” increased from 2 to 6% in 1985 to 64% in 1989.

Greene’s attempts to persuade Americans not to get the vaccine have had mixed reviews, with some applauding her statements and others requesting that Twitter remove them for spreading false information.

One Twitter user remarked on the probable use of Nancy Reagan’s anti-drug phrase in the post, stating she wasn’t sure if she was “surprised or bewildered” by it before opposing Greene’s message by asking others to get the vaccine.

I’m not sure whether I’m surprised or perplexed by Marjorie Q Greene’s decision to reprise Nancy Reagan’s anti-drug mantra to murder more Americans this #SundayMorning.

