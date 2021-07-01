Marjorie Taylor Greene said she will serve on the ‘Protect the Truth’ Committee on January 6th.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has expressed interest in serving on the select committee examining the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6 in order to guarantee that the “proper questions” are answered.

The Georgia Republican lawmaker said she wanted to offer a counterbalance to what she called a “witch hunt” orchestrated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats.

She told Real America’s Voice, “If it does go through, I would serve on the committee if I got picked, and here’s why.” “I want to make sure that all of us on our side are protected, that the truth is protected, and that the appropriate questions are asked.”

Even though the two parties had agreed that any panel would be equally balanced in membership and subpoena powers, Greene joined most House Republicans in voting against the creation of an independent commission investigate the Capitol attack in May. The bill passed the House but was defeated in the Senate, which is evenly divided.

Pelosi indicated last Thursday that she will organize a select committee in response to Democratic demands for a full probe of the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Some Republicans have said that the Democrats are just interested in conducting an investigation for political purposes. The select committee has been branded a “turbo-charged partisan exercise” by Rep. John Katko (R-NY).

All 13 committee appointees are subject to Pelosi’s approval, though she will talk with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on five of them.

“Yes, I would serve on that committee,” Greene, a Trump supporter, told Actual America’s Voice, “but another thing I think is that if we are going to look at January 6, the real thing we need to look at is Antifa and BLM.”

“Never forget, they were the ones that ran amok and wreaked havoc in American communities around the country,” she continued. “While there was just one incident at the Capitol, there were countless disturbances all around America during the year,” she noted.

After Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd in April, Taylor Greene was chastised for labeling the Black Lives Matter movement “our country’s strongest terrorist threat.”

Greene has been among the conservative public figures promoting conspiracy theories about the Capitol riots, suggesting that the FBI or. This is a brief summary.