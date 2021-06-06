Marjorie Taylor Greene is praised in Georgia for being “very dynamic.” Despite Concerns That She Will Hurt the GOP in the Midterm Elections

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to earn enthusiastic support from many GOP voters in her home state of Georgia, despite widespread condemnation from Democrats and many prominent Republicans.

Greene, a freshman congressman, was formally removed from her House committee assignments in early February after promoting odd conspiracy theories and making social media statements that implied she supported violence against some of her colleagues. She was recently chastised for comparing COVID-19 vaccines and masks to the Holocaust. Meanwhile, Democrats hope to harness the anti-Greene backlash to help them keep control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

However, Politico reported on Sunday that the majority of GOP voters and leaders interviewed at the Georgia Republican Convention this weekend were positive about Greene. Some have implied that they approve of her contentious behavior as a legislator.

“She has a lot of energy and is really approachable. According to Politico, Cooper Jacks, chair of the Georgia Teen Republicans, described her as “not your usual politician.” “When you talk to folks in her district about her, they’ll tell you, ‘We admire the work she’s doing.’”

Greene’s “tenacity” is admired by Joe Bohannon, a delegate from Georgia’s Screven County, according to the paper.

“I’d be doing the same thing if it were me up there.” Sara Lain-Moneymaker of Georgia’s Chatham County told Politico, “She probably does it with better tact.” According to the news site, Dooley and others in attendance wore huge pins with the words “We Love Marjorie” and a photo of the congresswoman on them.

Greene’s press secretary did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Washington Newsday.

The lawmaker has associated herself closely with former President Donald Trump, openly advocating 2020 presidential election conspiracy theories. Greene stated before her election to Congress that she believed in the bogus QAnon conspiracy theory. According to QAnon followers, Trump is fighting a Satanic cabal of Democrats and Hollywood elites who sex traffic children. Greene has now stated that she does not believe in QAnon, but she is quick to promote other theories and falsehoods.

Greene made headlines last month when he compared COVID-19 immunizations and masking restrictions to the Holocaust, which resulted in the genocide of millions of people.