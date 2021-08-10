Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from Twitter for claiming that vaccines are ineffective.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, was suspended from Twitter for objecting to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) prospective approval of the COVID-19 vaccines on the grounds that they don’t function.

Greene, a vocal opponent of vaccine and mask restrictions, has been encouraging individuals to refuse vaccinations and refuse to wear masks. This week, she stepped up her efforts, posting accounts of people who contracted COVID-19 despite having been vaccinated.

Greene said on Twitter on Tuesday that vaccines are ineffective and that the FDA should not approve them.

Greene said on the social media platform, “These vaccines are failing and do not reduce the spread of the illness, and neither do masks.” “There are far too many reports of COVID-19 infection and transmission among persons who have been vaccinated.”

Her message was accompanied by a disclaimer from Twitter, which stated that the post was “misleading.” Greene’s tweet was also barred from being replied to, liked, or shared on the platform.

Greene’s account will be in “read-only mode” for a week, according to a Twitter spokeswoman, due to “multiple infractions” of Twitter’s rules. After “four strikes,” the platform’s policy imposes a seven-day account lock. A third “strike” could result in a permanent ban.

