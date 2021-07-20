Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from Twitter after she stated that COVID is not dangerous for people under the age of 65.

On Monday evening, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was suspended from Twitter for 12 hours. The prohibition is the result of her contentious comments about the COVID-19 vaccination.

“COVID-19 was not harmful for those under the age of 65 who are not obese,” she claimed over the weekend, adding that “vaccines should not be required.”

Ms. Greene’s posts were deemed false by Twitter, which prevented her from using the service until Tuesday.

A Twitter spokeswoman said, “We took enforcement action on the account @mtgreenee for violations of the Twitter Rules, specifically the COVID-19 false information policy.”

