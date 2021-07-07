Marjorie Taylor Greene dismisses the notion that Trump will be re-elected in August, calling it “false.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, but she is not among those who anticipate he will run for government again before the end of the year.

Several religious leaders, as well as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, have expressed their support for Trump’s re-election in the coming months. The optimism stems from the belief that proof will emerge proving the election was rigged, and while Greene believes Trump will win the 2020 election, she does not believe he will be reinstated.

Greene told Steve Bannon on his podcast on Wednesday, “I would hate for anyone to get their hopes up thinking that President Trump is going to be back in the White House in August because that’s not true and I’m telling you that as a member of Congress, that’s a very tough thing to achieve.”

Greene went on to say that people should be “careful in what they believe,” but she didn’t name anyone she thought was spreading false information.

Lindell has been a strong proponent of Trump’s return to office by August, predicting that his reinstatement will be the “talk of the world” on August 13. On Sunday, he informed Brannon Howse of the WVW Broadcast Network that the election results would be overturned not only for Trump, but also for “down-ticket senators.”

Some are hoping that an election audit being undertaken in Fulton County, Georgia, would tip the results in Trump’s favor. In 2016, the former president won Georgia by around 5 points, but he lost it by less than a point four years later. It was a severe hit to Trump’s reelection campaign, with 16 electoral votes, and he’s been fighting the results ever since.

A judge decided in May to unseal over 100,000 absentee ballots in Georgia’s most populated county and compel the provision of high-resolution photos so plaintiffs may assess their legality. Greene is optimistic that the audit would successfully demonstrate “actual electoral fraud,” and she told Bannon that she has seen the attorneys’ “genuine evidence.”

Greene, who has resided in Georgia her entire life, told Bannon that the state re-elected Trump and former Senator David Perdue in November.