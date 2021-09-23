Marjorie Taylor Greene claims that the Green New Deal benefits China, but she displays a Soviet Union symbol.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene utilized the Soviet Union’s iconic insignia during a meme-filled speech in which she claimed that the Green New Deal would benefit China.

The Georgia lawmaker made a reference to the Hanna-Barbera cartoon Scooby Doo while criticizing progressive environmental policies such as net-zero carbon emissions and sustainable energy sources satisfying 100 percent of power demand by 2030.

“This is a basic online meme,” Greene remarked in the House on Wednesday, referring to a poster raised up by her staffer that featured a split image of Scooby Doo gang member Fred Jones.

The bottom half of the poster, headlined “Let’s See Who This Really Is,” depicts the crime-fighting figure removing a mask with the words “Green New Deal” written on it, in tribute to the cartoon’s typical villain reveal, which occurs at the end of each episode.

“However, this meme is extremely real,” Greene added. “Surprise, the Green New Deal serves China and China alone,” she remarked, alluding to the bottom part of the image, where the villain’s head is superimposed with the hammer and sickle, which aren’t on the Chinese flag.

The hammer and sickle featured on the Soviet Union’s flag from 1922 until its disintegration in 1991. The flag of the People’s Republic of China has had five golden stars in the upper left corner on a crimson background since its inception in 1949.

However, communist movements all throughout the world adopted the symbols, and it was clear that Greene was comparing the Green New Deal to communist doctrine.

The Chinese flag was included in the following poster, which was pasted over a picture of China’s leader Xi Jinping and captioned, “I own Joe Biden and now I own Afghanistan’s lithium reserves,” by Greene’s aide.

“Democrats want to turn off the lights in America,” Greene continued. They want to shut down our economy, eliminate our energy independence, and hand over America to China, bringing us to our knees and making us reliant on China just to drive a car or a truck.”

Greene has previously targeted leftist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Green New Deal supporter. This is a condensed version of the information.