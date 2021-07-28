Marjorie Taylor Greene claims that “history” proves Biden’s involvement in a Communist takeover of the United States.

Democratic Vice President Joe Biden is leading a “communist takeover” of the United States, according to Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“It’s a communist regime,” says the speaker. Our country has been taken over by communists, and it happened on January 21. And that’s who Joe Biden is,” the Georgia Republican stated on Steve Bannon’s War Room. Bannon’s show is broadcast on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing media outlet.

Greene’s mention of January 21 alludes to Biden’s first full day in office after his inauguration on January 20.

Greene was advised by Bannon that the mainstream media would take her statement to accuse her of being “mad.” “Back up why you think they’re Marxists and communists,” he added. Why? What evidence do you have for that?”

“The evidence?” Greene asked. Investigate the past. Simply go back in time.”

“Study history,” Marjorie Taylor Greene says when asked why she characterizes the Biden administration as communists and Marxists. Simply go back in time.” pic.twitter.com/DojRaqwc0s

Biden is a communist, according to Greene, whose policies will help China. On the day of Biden’s inauguration, Greene tweeted, “Communist China has their President… China Joe.” She and other right-wing figures believe Biden’s policies toward China would allow China to overtake the United States on the international scene.

Greene’s office was approached for comment, but no response was received in time for publication.

Biden and his administration have long been accused of being communists and adopting the so-called “extreme left” by other conservatives, Republican legislators, and right-wing individuals.

Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana, a Republican, dubbed Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus measure “left of Lenin” in late February.

Marxism and communism advocate for a society in which the government owns and distributes all property. Each individual works and is compensated in accordance with their abilities and demands.

Right-wingers frequently accuse Democrats of practicing “communism” and “cultural Marxism” by investing in social programs, attempting to tax the wealthy, and providing ethnic diversity training. Critical Race Theory, diversity training, and the Black Lives Matter movement, according to Trump, are all “un-American” versions of “cultural Marxism.”

Greene reportedly informed Bannon that she supports the deportation of all Chinese Communist Party supporters (CCP).