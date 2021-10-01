Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Republicans who support infrastructure legislation the “Surrender Caucus.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican, has promised to back primary candidates against Republican colleagues who voted for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan in the Senate, dubbed the “surrender caucus.”

In August, the Senate enacted a massive infrastructure package with strong bipartisan backing. The bill received support from 19 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, in addition to all 50 members of the Senate’s Democratic Caucus.

It’s unclear when or if it’ll pass the House, given the squabbles between progressive and moderate Democrats. Meanwhile, House Republican leaders are pressing their colleagues to vote no on the bill, while Greene is adamantly opposed to it.

“On Capitol Hill, the rumor is that Republicans, not Democrats, are giving in to [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi’s pressure. Greene tweeted on Thursday, “It’s pathetic that some Republicans are going to pass Biden’s communist takeover.” The Republicans have been called the “#SurrenderCaucus” by her.

Republicans, not Democrats, are rumored to be giving in to Nancy Pelosi’s pressure on Capitol Hill.

Some Republicans are pathetically going to vote for Biden’s communist takeover.

30 September 2021 — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee)

Greene later posted an interview footage to Twitter, promising to back primary challengers to Republicans who voted for the $1.2 trillion bill.

“I’ve already warned practically every single Republican in the House GOP Conference that if they vote for the infrastructure plan, I would run a primary against them and personally spend money against them,” the Georgia Republican added.

Republicans who support the infrastructure bill have also been chastised by former President Donald Trump. He stated ahead of the August vote that he would no longer back GOP members who voted in favor of the plan.

“In the forthcoming elections in 2022 and 2024, Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill will be used against the Republican Party. In an early-August statement, Trump added, “It will be very difficult for me to endorse anyone foolish enough to vote in favor of this deal.”

On Monday, Trump released yet another statement condemning Republican senators who voted with Democrats to advance the bill. “The 19 Senators who voted for the [non]Infrastructure Bill, of which only 11 [percent]is infrastructure as we know it, have dealt Republicans a significant setback,” he stated.

