Marjorie Taylor Greene Brags About $25K in Fines for Refusing to Wear Masks: ‘Stand Up’.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, touted her “over $25,000” in fines for refusing to wear a mask in the House of Representatives chamber—claiming she was standing up against “tyranny.”

Greene, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, is routinely criticized by Republicans and Democrats alike for promoting conspiracy theories and misinformation. The GOP congresswoman has vocally opposed COVID-19 restrictions, vaccine mandates and masking requirements.

“I have over $25,000 in mask fines bc I refuse to wear a mask in the chamber where over 80% of Congress is vaccinated and I’m NOT sick,” Green wrote in a Saturday morning tweet.

“As a Congresswoman, if I don’t stand up against tyranny & suffer consequences, then how can others?” she asked.

The Republican lawmaker shared a video of a father challenging school masking requirements for students during what appeared to be a school board meeting.

I have over $25,000 in mask fines bc I refuse to wear a mask in the chamber where over 80% of Congress is vaccinated and I’m NOT sick. As a Congresswoman, if I don’t stand up against tyranny & suffer consequences, then how can others? This Dad is too!https://t.co/XIOXrdVMmo https://t.co/FhPtXt7xqh — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 9, 2021

“This dad is too!” Green wrote, suggesting he was also standing up against “tyranny.”

School masking requirements have drawn substantial backlash from many conservatives. Some Republican governors have attempted to block such mandates from being implemented, while other conservatives have argued that these decisions should be up to local officials based on their assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic in their area.

Polling conducted in late August by Axios and Momentive found that 59 percent of parents with school-aged children approve of masking requirements for all students, teachers and staff. Just 30 percent said they oppose all mandates.

The views of parents were divided along party lines, however. While 85 percent of Democrats and 66 percent of independents support mask mandates, only 32 percent of Republicans said they approve of the policies.

Notably, Greene was photographed last month wearing a mask while aboard an airplane in what a Twitter user who shared the image claimed was the first-class cabin. Federal rules currently require all passengers and crew to wear.