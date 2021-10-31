Marjorie Taylor Greene backs a ‘nonviolent’ alleged Capitol rioter who was caught on camera assaulting officers.

Despite film purporting to show him attacking police, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has expressed support for a Capitol riot suspect who claims to be “nonviolent.”

On Saturday, Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th District, tweeted a letter from the detained suspect, Nathan DeGrave.

“I never imagined myself writing such a letter, but we live in very different times. This is my cries for assistance. My name is Nathan DeGrave, and I’ve been held for the past nine months as a nonviolent participant in the January 6th event “the letter started



This week, I’ll be back in that jail. https://t.co/z210fwyeTw — @mtgreenee (Marjorie Taylor Greene) 30th of October, 2021 In addition to the allegation regarding nonviolence, DeGrave claimed that the military outfit he donned on January 6 was a “costume” for a documentary he was making and linked his detention to Guantanamo Bay.

“This prison is the subject of class action lawsuits, and the ACLU has become involved. Senators Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene have tried and failed to acquire access to this institution in order to assess the jail’s conditions “the letter went on.

While sharing the letter, Greene remarked in a tweet: “There are no words to describe it. This week, I’ll be back in that jail.” Greene earlier claimed that the rioters on January 6 were not true fans of former President Donald Trump. “The attack RUINED our objection [to the 2020 election results]that we spent weeks preparing for, and it decimated our efforts on behalf of Trump and his followers,” she added. Greene’s distribution of the letter prompted Ryan J. Reilly, a Huffington Post reporter who has covered the aftermath of the January 6 incident and the prosecution of its perpetrators, to respond with a quote from a federal judge detailing DeGrave’s behavior.

The judge noted, “Mr. DeGrave entered the Capitol building and participated in violence directed at Capitol Police officers who were attempting to secure the building.”

Reilly then released a video that appeared to show DeGrave acting “aggressively” in pursuing an officer during the incident, “to the point that other members of the mob pushed him back.”

