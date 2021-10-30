Marines can now get heavily tattooed, but their ink could jeopardize their careers.

The United States Marine Corps has modified a five-year-old tattoo regulation, allowing Marines to get sleeves, ditches, and an unlimited number of other skin alterations.

Marine Corps authorities revealed the new policy on Friday, allowing them to have as many tattoos as they like on any area of their body save the face, neck, and hands, as well as a single ring-like tattoo on a finger. The policy change is meant to remove some of the hurdles that prevent some people from joining the military.

“Over the years, the tattoo policy has endeavored to strike a balance between Marines’ unique tastes and the requirement to maintain the disciplined appearance required of our profession. This Bulletin guarantees that the Marine Corps maintains its ties to the public it serves and that all barriers to admission for individuals who seek to join its ranks are removed “According to the policy revision,

Maj. Jim Stenger, a spokesperson for Headquarters Marine Corps, told Marine Corps Times that the tattoo policy modification was suggested by a panel of Marines from various backgrounds and grades.

Sleeve tattoos were first prohibited by the Marines in 2007 due to the expectation that Marines must meet or surpass the standards of the American people, and being highly inked at the time was not seen as a good representation.

The sleeve prohibition lasted in 2016, when the regulation was amended again, and Marines were also forbidden from having tattoos around their elbows and knees. Enlisted Marines were free to have as many tattoos as they wanted, while higher-ranking personnel, such as officers, were limited to four visible tattoos.

However, in order to modernize the Corps, they decided to amend the policy.

In a statement, Stenger stated, “The decision to amend the policy came after a months-long evaluation of existing regulations, which were judged to be having a harmful effect on retention and recruiting efforts.”

While Marines don’t have many restrictions on where they can get visible tattoos as long as they aren’t obscene, sexist, racist, or extremist, the Corps does warn of the potential implications of any ink.

Marines may face career consequences as a result of their tattoos, according to the rules. This is a condensed version of the information.