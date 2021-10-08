Marijuana worth over $2 million was seized from a storage facility.

According to a popular social media post, Central Florida law enforcement agents recently recovered 770 pounds of marijuana from a storage facility. The stockpile is worth about $2 million, according to sheriff’s deputies.

“If you have lost or misplaced about 770 pounds of high grade marijuana and would like it back, please call our Narcotics Agents and we would be more than happy to reunite you with your lost goods,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

The post, which is written in the style of a “Lost and Found” advertisement, has already received 29,000 likes and 11,000 comments.

“We’ve all lost or misplaced something important at some point in our lives, and we’re always hoping that a nice and kind person will discover it and do the right thing by returning it to it’s [sic]rightful owner,” Ivey continued.

The marijuana was discovered at a “mini-storage facility” in Viera, Florida, according to the sheriff. He didn’t say how the tip got to his office.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for more information, but the Washington Newsday did not receive a response in time for publishing.

Deputies, according to Ivey, would guarantee that “[they]and [their]belongings are kept in a safe area so that no one can try to rip [them]off” after the owner is located.

Marijuana use for recreational purposes is prohibited in Florida. Possession of 20 grams or more of marijuana is a felony punishable by a maximum five-year jail sentence or a $5,000 fine, according to the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP). Selling marijuana is, of course, prohibited.

Medical marijuana, on the other hand, is legal. According to Florida statute 381.986, persons suffering from cancer, Crohn’s disease, or epilepsy may apply for a medicinal marijuana card.

The response to Ivey’s post was divided. Some people praised the team’s efforts.

One supporter commented, “Job well done, Sheriff Ivey and his squad.”

Another person commented, “Lol love this, way to go.” “Thank you everybody for keeping Brevard safe!!!” “Wow, it was hilarious,” said a third. “Wonderful job.” Others, on the other hand, believed that there were more pressing issues that needed to be addressed.

"It's a pity that the state and county laws are in conflict.