Marijuana sales in Illinois hit a new high of $127 million, thanks in part to Lollapalooza.

According to the Associated Press, Illinois dispensaries sold $127.8 million in recreational marijuana in July alone, fueled in part by people visiting the 30th Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

Marijuana stores sprang up all around Chicago during the four-day music event, which drew a large number of out-of-state concertgoers after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It was the first year that marijuana was permitted at the festival, which featured Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, the Foo Fighters, and other acts. According to the Associated Press, recreational cannabis sales in July eclipsed the state’s previous high of $116.4 million set in May.

“Thousands of festivalgoers visited our River North store over the weekend, making it our busiest weekend to date,” Cresco Labs spokesman Jason Erkes said. Sunnyside Dispensary in River North, run by Cresco Labs, was the closest to Lollapalooza.

“Out-of-state purchases in July were boosted by summer tourism and Lollapalooza attendees,” he noted.

In January 2020, recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois.

Jane, an e-commerce cannabis startup, witnessed a nearly 6% spike in sales from the previous four weekends at 18 sites in Chicago during the music festival.

According to a monthly report from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, sales were 10% higher than May’s record, which was marginally higher than June’s $115.6 million.

Despite the fact that smoking or otherwise using marijuana in public or among anybody under the age of 21 is prohibited, the massive crowds at Grant Park boosted sales at surrounding dispensaries in River North and the West Loop by as much as 50%, according to operators.

In July, Illinois’ 110 dispensaries sold a total of 2.8 million recreational marijuana items, setting a new high. According to the state, residents spent approximately $85 million, while sales to out-of-state customers totaled $42 million, up 16 percent from June.

Illinois is one of 18 states that have legalized recreational marijuana usage, despite the fact that it remains illegal under federal law. The state has made $753 million in recreational cannabis sales so far this year, which is more than all of previous year.

Last year, total sales were $1.03 billion, including $669 million in revenue.