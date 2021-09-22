Marijuana activists in Florida are pushing for legalization on the November ballot, claiming that the public is ready for it.

Marijuana advocates in Florida have relaunched their campaign to get legalization on the ballot in the 2022 election.

The group Regulate Florida has proposed a constitutional amendment that would allow anyone aged 21 and older to possess and use marijuana for recreational purposes. It would also allow adults to grow up to nine cannabis plants per household, with a total of 18 plants allowed.

Regulate Florida campaign manager Michael Minardi said that voters in the state are “begging” for the drug to be legalized for personal use.

“I believe we will be able to pass it if we get it on the ballot,” Minardi told This website. “The people are prepared.”

More than 70% of voters in the state passed a constitutional amendment allowing the use of medicinal marijuana in 2016. According to a poll conducted earlier this year, 59 percent of Floridians support recreational marijuana legalization.

The state’s Supreme Court, however, has struck down multiple attempts to have voters officially weigh in on the issue.

The Supreme Court earlier this year rejected a ballot initiative that would have allowed individuals to possess and use up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana if it had passed. The court labeled the proposal “misleading” in a 5-to-2 decision, stating that the medication would remain prohibited at the federal level.

Another pro-legalization initiative was thwarted by the court two months later. The court reasoned once more that the ballot summary of the terms was “very deceptive.”

Regulate Florida, according to Minardi, has made the required changes to comply with the Florida Supreme Court’s ruling, including language stating that the amendment “does not immunize federal law offenses.”

“For the past year, we have focused on one issue that we believe will pass the Supreme Court in order to ensure that we get something done this election session,” Minardi added.

Ballot initiatives have been used across the United States to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana. In the 2020 election cycle, voters in four states—Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota—passed proposals to legalize marijuana for personal use. Mississippi voters adopted a ballot initiative to make the substance lawful for medicinal purposes.

To qualify for court review, Regulate Florida will need 225,000 signatures from registered voters, which is the first formal barrier. The group will then require. This is a condensed version of the information.