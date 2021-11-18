Maria Bartiromo refutes claims that she lobbied Bill Barr to investigate the election, calling them “absurd.”

Maria Bartiromo, who was mentioned in a new book on Donald Trump’s post-election days, blasted the idea that she tried to get former Attorney General William Barr to investigate Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud “absurd.”

Barr reportedly said Bartiromo “called me up and was shouting,” saying that the Department of Justice had not done anything to prevent Democrats from stealing the election from Trump, according to ABC White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl’s book “Betrayal.”

Bartiromo informed The Associated Press through a representative that she never made any demands or shouted at Barr. Barr spoke on her show in June 2020 and claimed that possibly increased mail-in voting due to the pandemic “opens the floodgates to fraud,” and she was only calling to ask follow-up questions. Barr made those remarks in the run-up to the election. The Justice Department discovered no evidence of Trump’s alleged widespread voting fraud after the election, he told The Associated Press in December 2020, which soured Trump against his former Attorney General.

Karl is said to be scathing of Bartiromo and other Fox News hosts in the book for continuing to show Trump’s and others’ assertions of voter fraud long after the election without needing or forcing the administration to provide proof.

Hundreds of judges and state election officials, as well as federal officials like Barr, have disregarded Trump and his team’s voting fraud charges.

The few confirmed examples of voting fraud from the 2020 election have primarily been Republican. For example, Nevada’s Donald Kirk Hartle claimed that someone voted in his deceased wife’s name after the election, and it was later proved that Hartle cast the ballot.

Barr did not respond to an AP request for comment on their conversation.

Barr’s remarks were particularly remarkable given he had previously been one of Trump’s most ardent supporters. He had often mentioned the possibility of mail-in voting being particularly prone to fraud during the coronavirus pandemic, when Americans were afraid to go to the polls and instead decided to vote by mail.

