Marcus Lamb, a televangelist who called the vaccine mandate a “sin” against God, died of COVID.

Marcus Lamb, a televangelist and founder of Daystar Television Network, died of COVID-19 after criticizing immunizations and apparently taking ivermectin to prevent infection, according to reports.

Lamb’s death was confirmed by Daystar Television on Tuesday, though the network did not specify a cause of death in its report. Marcus’ wife, Joni Lamb, acknowledged that her husband died of COVID-19, claiming that he was hospitalized when his oxygen levels fell and other treatments failed.

Lamb was diabetic, according to Joni Lamb, which put him at a high risk of being extremely ill from COVID-19, and the 64-year-old was on the verge of being considered high risk due to his age.

Lamb died of COVID-19 complications, according to Franklin Graham, head of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. His death came about a week after his friend, Perry Stone, requested for prayers for Marcus, who he said was facing a “serious case” of COVID-19.

Daystar Television Network was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received in time for publication.

In the early 1980s, Marcus launched Word of God Fellowship, and in the late 1990s, he founded Daystar Television Network. It has subsequently grown to become the world’s second-largest Christian network, with a global reach of more than 2 billion people.

Daystar has featured significant anti-vaccine advocates throughout the pandemic, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was banned from Instagram for disseminating falsehoods about the COVID-19 vaccine. Daystar labeled vaccines the “most harmful thing” children face on the network’s website, and he filed a petition to stop President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate from taking effect.

The two groups labeled adopting a vaccine requirement a “sin against God’s Holy Word” in a court brief filed with the American Family Association.

Employees at organizations with at least 100 employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing and wear a face mask when among other employees, according to an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule.

In a court filing, Daystar stated that they have a "religious objection" to requiring employees to "test their conscience" about vaccinations. They stated that if the policy had to be implemented, it would "hurt the consciences" of employees and "possibly cause them to sin." Those who claim a religious exemption from immunization requirements.