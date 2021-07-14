Marco Lopez, a former Border Patrol leader, claims he can be Arizona’s Stacey Abrams.

When the Arizona Supreme Court upheld harsh new voting regulations in July, it appeared that the state would join the growing number of states that have implemented Georgia-style voting restrictions since the November election.

These restrictions limit opponents’ ability to contest new legislation that, according to experts and critics, disproportionately damage minorities.

But, like Stacey Abrams in Georgia, who prioritized registering and rallying voters of color, Democrat Marco Lopez believes his gubernatorial campaign might be the remedy to Arizona’s ills.

In a wide-ranging interview with This website, Lopez said that his inclusion on the ballot will “galvanize and inspire Latinos throughout the state to turn out and vote and be a part of the decision-making process in Arizona.”

In addition to the new legislation targeting Latino voters, he claims that Latinos have always been treated as an afterthought in Arizona elections.

“They’ve been ignored for so long, and they’ve only been spoken to in the final three to four months before election day,” he said.

With Republican Governor Doug Ducey’s tenure expiring in 2022, the field is already thickening. Another Democrat, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who became a well-known face on TV news with updates on the state’s carefully watched election results in November, has already launched her candidacy, as have other Democrats and Republicans.

Lopez, on the other hand, has a resume that even Republicans acknowledge is impressive.

Lopez served as director of the Arizona Department of Commerce and executive director of the Arizona-Mexico Commission after becoming one of the youngest mayors in the country at the age of 22 in Nogales, Arizona, before joining the Obama administration as chief of staff at US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), overseeing a $12 billion budget and 60,000 employees.

Lopez noted that immigration has been a part of his life since he was a youngster, and that his experience working at the state, local, and federal levels has given him the perspective to see it as a national security issue between the ports of the United States and Mexico.

However, he informed this outlet that certain ports are “trade and job hubs.”

Lopez stated, “Manpower investments must be made to keep border communities safe.”

He added that $16 billion flows in both directions between Arizona and Mexico, and that commerce supports 180,000 jobs. This is a condensed version of the information.