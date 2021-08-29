Marc Bernier, a conservative anti-vaccine talk radio host, COVID is the cause of death.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal said that Bernier, 65, died on Saturday evening following a three-week struggle with the illness.

A WNDB post on Facebook noted, “It is with great sadness that WNDB and Southern Stone Communications announce the passing of Marc Bernier.”

“During his 46-year career as a broadcast journalist, Marc enlightened and delighted listeners on WNDB for over 30 years. Many friends, family members, and colleagues will miss him.”

Bernier’s most recent tweet, dated July 30, compared a Florida politician’s vaccination promotion to Nazi Germany.

“Think about it: the greatest generation had to combat the Nazis in order to maintain our way of life, and all you’re being asked to do now is get a shot. As a result, be a patriot. In a video, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat, stated, “Turn off the TV and go get vaccinated.”

Bernier posted the video on Facebook, writing, “Should state,” “Now the US Government is acting like Nazis.” “Take the shot!”

According to the News-Journal, Bernier indicated on TV in December that he would never obtain the COVID vaccine.

30 July 2021 — Marc Bernier (@MarcBernierShow)

Bernier’s anti-vaccination views, according to Mel Stack, an attorney and acquaintance who often advertised on Bernier’s show, were not based on politics, but on personal experience with how vaccines had harmed people he knew.

Bernier’s death comes as Florida grapples with a large increase in coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths caused by the highly contagious Delta strain, despite low vaccination rates.

The state having the most coronavirus cases per 100,000 population is Florida.

On Saturday, the state registered 20,968 new cases, for a seven-day average of 22,870. Over the last seven days, Florida has reported an average of 247 COVID deaths per day.

Despite the statistics, just 63 percent of Floridians have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and only 52 percent have received two doses. This is a condensed version of the information.