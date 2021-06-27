Map of the Oil Springs Fire as it Spreads to 12,000 Acres in Colorado

According to the latest report from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, the Oil Springs Fire in Colorado’s Rio Blanco County has burnt at least 11,933 acres and is zero percent containment.

In some portions of the impacted area, evacuation orders and road restrictions have been issued. So yet, no injuries or deaths have been reported.

The inferno, which was started by lightning, spread north on Tuesday evening along the eastern side of Texas Mountain and the north end of the Sand Draw region, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the most recent report from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group’s (NWCG) Incident Information System, “active fire behavior” was recorded Tuesday due to “dry weather, responsive fuels, and wind.”

Unless considerable precipitation falls, the fire, which started on June 18, is anticipated to “continue to expand actively, including upslope runs and occasional crown fire runs,” according to the NWCG.

While some scattered showers and clouds helped reduce temperatures, the sheriff’s office noted Wednesday that “all vegetation in the area remains dangerously dry and fire growth is still likely.”

According to the sheriff’s office’s latest update on Wednesday, evacuations are in effect for the following areas:

116th County Road County Road 27 is a paved road that runs through the County Road 28 is a paved road that runs through the Road 120 (County Road 120) is a county road 26A County Road 103rd County Road County Road 128

Road closures are also in effect for Highway 139, County Road 23 and County Road 113 intersection, as well as County Road 122 at mile marker 10, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

This website has contacted the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office for further comment.

Other Colorado fires

Based on acreage, the Oil Springs Fire is the biggest of five “active large fires” currently burning in Colorado, according to the latest report Tuesday from the National Interagency Fire Center.

The Sylvan Fire in Eagle County has reached 3,583 acres, according to the latest report Wednesday from the NWCG.

The NWCG said Wednesday: “The fire grew little today, and most of the smoke seen was from vegetation continuing to burn within the interior of the fire.”

A closure order for the area around the Sylvan Fire was issued by White River National Forest for public and firefighter safety, according to the NWCG report Wednesday.

The West Fire, located about