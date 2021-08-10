Many non-Republican voters tell Sen. Marsha Blackburn that they “miss” Trump’s policies.

Many non-Republican voters have told Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn that they “miss” former President Trump’s policies, she stated on Monday.

During a Monday appearance on Fox Business’ Kudlow, the Republican congressman made the remark. The majority of the episode was devoted to a discussion about Trump’s border wall.

“I’ve had so many tell me: ‘I’m not a Republican, but I miss the policies of President Donald Trump,’” Blackburn told host Larry Kudlow of her proposals for funding the wall.

Although Trump campaigned for president in 2015 on the promise of building a wall and having Mexico pay for it, Mexican officials never followed through on that commitment.

Blackburn bemoaned the loss of Trump as a national leader while discussing her displeasure with the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which appeared to be on the verge of passage after almost 70 senators voted to advance it on Sunday.

The congresswoman attempted to use monies in the planned bill to fund more border wall construction, but Senate Democrats rejected her.

Blackburn stated, “You know, they’re not interested.” “The Democrats have no desire to improve the law. My proposal would have taken a billion dollars from Amtrak’s slush fund and used it to build the southern border wall, but it appears they aren’t interested in addressing the need.”

While the $1 trillion infrastructure measure is meant to fund massive projects, President Joe Biden and the package’s other bipartisan architects have prioritized road and bridge construction above wall construction.

This website attempted to contact Blackburn’s office for comment but did not receive a response in time to publish.

Over the last number of years, Blackburn has been the subject of xenophobia and racism allegations.

During her first campaign for a Senate seat in Tennessee, her campaign erroneously claimed that the incumbent, Phil Bredesen, “lured illegal immigrants to Tennessee” by granting them driving permits in order to circumvent “Trump’s immigration ban.”

She dubbed China the “new axis of evil” in 2020, blaming the pandemic on the Chinese people. She also lobbied for the denial of student visas to Chinese researchers. Blackburn also received controversy in December after tweeting, “China has a 5,000.” This is a condensed version of the information.