Many coaches are opposed to the idea of moving the men’s and women’s Final Fours to the same cities.

According to the Associated Press, the NCAA is considering shifting the men’s and women’s Final Fours to the same city in the coming years, based on suggestions from an expert review on gender parity problems. Despite the fact that the disparities between the men’s and women’s tournaments aroused criticism when the study was released in August, many coaches are averse to holding both in the same site.

According to the Associated Press, a survey performed by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association in August indicated that only 55% of respondents approved the concept. The survey received 345 responses among the association’s 356 coaches.

According to the Associated Press, if the tournaments were to be conducted concurrently, it wouldn’t happen until 2027 because sites have already been confirmed through 2026. The NCAA announced on Thursday that it would begin investigating the concept.

“In the next bid cycle for each of these elite NCAA Championships, we are dedicated to continuing debate about the possibility of holding both the Women’s and Men’s Final Fours in the same city,” said Nina King, head of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee.

“Finding methods to address the gender equity issues that have arisen over the years between the Division I Women’s and Men’s Basketball Championships is a top priority for us, and we are committed to making significant changes,” King continued.

The Division I Men’s Basketball Committee meetings, according to Tom Burnett, have been constructive.

“If both committees believe that holding both Final Fours in the same city is the best option,” he said, “we are committed to ensuring that it is carried out with meticulous planning.”

The Final Fours for both tournaments from 2027 through 2031 will be announced next September.

The entire women’s tournament was played at a neutral venue in the San Antonio arena last season due to the coronavirus outbreak. The men’s tournament was fully held in Indiana.

In most years, the men’s tournament is held fully at neutral sites across the country, while the top 16 women’s seeds host the first two rounds before the event moves to neutral sites. The women’s Final Four is being held in Minneapolis this year.

