Mandatory Face Masks in Schools Have Been Reintroduced in These States Due to the Delta Surge

Several states in the United States have reinstated face mask requirements for students, as the extremely contagious Delta strain of COVID continues to spread across the country, resulting in an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

COVID hospitalizations have more than tripled in the United States during the last month. It reported 127,108 new COVID cases on Thursday, up from 112,270 on Wednesday. Over the last week, the country has registered a seven-day average of at least 100,000 new cases.

The recent rise occurred following a period of decreased positive testing as COVID immunizations were administered across the United States and states reduced face mask and social separation requirements.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its face mask suggestion last week, advising teachers, students, and other school personnel to wear face masks in schools, reversing its earlier July guidance.

The CDC stated that when the Delta variety spreads, individuals in schools will need to wear face masks because children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination.

As a result of the Delta variant’s rapid spread and the CDC suggestion, numerous states have decided to reinstate their face mask mandates for schools ahead of the new academic year.

California has mandated that all pupils wear face masks while on school premises, with Secretary of the state’s Health & Human Services Agency Dr. Mark Ghaly saying that these precautions are necessary since facilities are unable to enforce social separation.

Colorado has taken it a step further by requiring all students and staff to wear face masks in schools regardless of their vaccination status, while Louisiana and Oregon have similar rules in place for those who spend time indoors, according to District Administration.

“We have the tools we need to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and save lives, and I am pleading with unvaccinated Louisianans to get their shot as soon as they can to protect themselves,” Louisiana Governor Bel Edwards stated in response to the directive. “We can end this nightmare, but it is going to take all of us working together to do it.”

Students will also be required to wear face masks. This is a condensed version.