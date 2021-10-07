Mandating COVID Vaccines for Children is ‘Reasonable,’ according to a Trump official.

Former Trump official Admiral Brett Giroir supports mandating children to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but does not believe it should be done until vaccines have received full FDA approval (FDA).

There is precedent for states mandating children to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend school, and California was the first to do so in early October. It’s possible that other states will follow suit, however banning unvaccinated children from schools would undoubtedly be met with strong opposition from those who regard it as a violation of personal liberty.

Giroir said “given the outbreak, it’s a sensible thing” to compel children to be vaccinated against COVID-19 during an interview on SiriusXM’s Doctor Radio’s Doctor Radio Reports. He noted, though, that the compulsion shouldn’t occur until the FDA authorizes the vaccine for minors, and that he had “problems” with forcing vaccines given under Emergency Use Authorizations.

“I hesitate if they’re not allowed because we don’t have all of the data,” Giroir added. “If they’re not authorized, I believe it should be between a parent and their child, as well as their community.” Giroir worked for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as an assistant secretary for health and was appointed to the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force. He described himself as “extremely pro-vaccine” throughout his life, and said on Doctor Radio Reports that vaccines will “get us out of this,” stressing that immunizations are beneficial even if a person has already recovered from COVID-19.

He expressed “hope” that officials will be able to persuade individuals who have not been vaccinated to acquire the vaccine, but this has proven to be a difficult task. More than 186 million Americans, or nearly 65 percent of the country’s overall population, are completely vaccinated against COVID-19. Many people who haven’t gotten vaccinated despite the vaccine being freely available for months have done so because they don’t want to.

Vaccine apprehension has hampered America’s ability to contain the pandemic, and state, municipal, and federal officials have begun to use requirements to urge individuals to get immunized. President Joe Biden said in September that the Department of Labor would be instructed to compel employees at organizations with at least 100 employees to get vaccinated or subject to weekly testing.

