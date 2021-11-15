Mandates, according to Trump’s Surgeon General, are “effective” in increasing vaccination rates.

Former Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams says the US should “reframe” the debate over vaccine requirements, but he also believes mandates are a “effective” instrument for getting people immunized against COVID-19.

Vaccine mandates have been heavily criticized across the country as a government overreach and an infringement on Americans’ ability to make their own health decisions. Adams encouraged employers to pitch the policy as founded in worker safety rather than portraying it as a “mandate.”

“Mandates are effective in getting individuals vaccinated from a public health aspect.”