Manchin expresses support for a “Human Infrastructure” bill that would raise corporate and capital gains taxes.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) believes President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package has “absolutely” enough support in Congress.

When asked if he felt the bill will succeed, Manchin told Jonathan Karl of ABC News’ This Week on Sunday, “I absolutely believe there is.” When it comes to a vote on the Senate floor, the deal must receive at least 60 votes to pass.

Manchin stated, “This is the largest infrastructure package in the history of the United States of America.” “And there is no doubt in my mind, and there has never been a doubt in my mind, that President Biden is eager for this law to pass and for him to sign it. And I intend to be present when he does. I can attest to the fact that a lot of good is being done.”

“It has more money in it than ever before for clean infrastructure, clean technology, clean energy technology, more money for bridges and roads since the interstate system was established, water, getting rid of our lead pipes,” he continued. It’s linking in broadband across the country, particularly in rural America, such as in rural West Virginia. Jon, there’s so much good in this.”

As the negotiations progressed, support for the infrastructure package fluctuated. Following the president’s incorrect implication that he would veto a bill unless a larger reconciliation bill came along directly after it, several Republican senators involved in the bipartisan talks have come out in support of the bill.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, on the other hand, blasted the agreement for not going far enough.

On This Week, Warren said, “I can’t vote for some small fraction that, you know, the infrastructure train leaves the station and child care is left on the platform, green energy is left on the platform, millionaires don’t have to pay, is left on the platform.”

Sanders is working on a $6 trillion infrastructure reconciliation plan to meet a broader range of demands.

Machin added of his Democratic colleagues, “I hope they just look at the bill.” “We have two tracks. And that’s exactly what I believe is going to happen. And we’ve worked on the one track. We’re going to work on the second track.. This is a condensed version of the information.