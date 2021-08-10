Manatee deaths are at an all-time high, prompting lawmakers to call for the species to be listed as endangered.

Representatives Vern Buchanan and Darren Soto of Florida submitted legislation to give manatees endangered status in the wake of “record-breaking” deaths.

According to the legislators, the Manatee Protection Act would change the species’ status from threatened to endangered. The bill would require the US Fish and Wildlife Service to refocus its efforts on population recovery and provide additional federal cash and manpower to safeguard manatees.

Manatees, often known as sea cows, are big aquatic creatures found largely in Florida’s coastal waters.

“We must do everything we can to safeguard these gentle giants and Florida’s official marine mammal,” said Buchanan, a Republican who represents the Sarasota area.

“In Florida, manatees are well-loved and iconic mammals. The record-breaking number of manatee deaths this year is shocking and alarming, which is why upgrading their ESA status is critical.”

Soto, a Democrat who represents sections of Orlando and Central Florida, said that changing their status to endangered will ensure that precautions are taken to avoid unnecessary fatalities.

“In our home state of Florida, [this year]was the bloodiest year for the West Indian manatee,” Soto said in a statement. “These mass extinctions should scare us all and motivate us to act quickly to conserve these priceless mammals.”

According to the statement, Buchanan previously filed a letter to the US Fish and Wildlife Service urging the government to raise manatees’ status to endangered.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 890 manatees perished in the first seven months of 2021, breaking the previous high of 830 set in 2013. There were 398 manatee fatalities reported in 2020.

The number of West Indian manatees in the southeastern United States is believed to be around 6,500.

Animal welfare organizations such as Animal Wellness Action and the Save the Manatees Club support the bill, according to the statement.

According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, manatees were reclassified from endangered to threatened category in 2017 after population increases and habitat improvements.

Many manatees are starving to death owing to a decrease of seagrass, a vital source of food, according to this website. Experts also blame the deaths on a rising red tide, habitat destruction, and collisions between vessels.

