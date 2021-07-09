Man Sentenced to 90 Months in Prison for Making Fraudulent Calls to Spanish-Speaking Immigrants Threatening Deportation

A Peruvian man was sentenced to 90 months in prison for setting up phony call centers that preyed on Spanish-speaking immigrants in the United States. If immigrants did not quickly purchase fake educational services, calls threatened them with arrest, deportation, and other legal consequences.

Cuzcano, Omar Marroquin, a 32-year-old Peruvian, established the call centers in his homeland. Between April 2011 and July 2019, the centers were open. Marroquin and his associates amassed millions of dollars from thousands of victims throughout that time.

The operators would make phone calls to Spanish-speaking immigrants in the United States, posing as lawyers, judges, and federal authorities. According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), the callers claimed to be linked with official-sounding organizations such as “Latinos en Accion,” “Camino Al Progreso,” and “The Neshuer Corporation.”

If the call recipients did not purchase English-language classes and other educational materials, the callers threatened them with court charges, negative marks on their credit reports, arrest, and deportation. The callers claimed that failing to acquire the products or pay additional legal expenses would result in significant consequences.

Peruvian officials arrested Marroquin and four of his associates on July 2, 2019, in response to a US extradition request. Marroquin pleaded guilty to mail and wire fraud conspiracies and was sentenced to 90 months in prison.

His co-conspirators, Fernan Huerta Haro, 37, and Henry Adrian Milla Campuzano, 32, were also extradited to the US. They pleaded guilty to the same counts in the same courtroom. They both face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Carlos Alberto Espinoza Huerta and Josmell Arturo Espinoza Huerta, two more conspirators, originally eluded capture. They were later caught by Peruvian police and deported to the United States on June 25. They’re being held at a federal detention camp in Miami while awaiting trial.

“In this case, the defendants boldly misled new immigrants by fraudulently promising them free products to help them improve their English. In reality, the defendants were luring their victims into a trap of intimidation and fear, leaving them far worse off – with significant financial losses and, in many cases, emotional scars as a result of the crimes,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton of the DOJ’s Civil Division.

