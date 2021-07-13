Man removes a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign from the yard and smears it with feces on the porch.

A man takes down a “Black Lives Matter” sign in the yard and smears it with feces on the porch.

In North Carolina, a guy was caught on camera removing a Black Lives Matter flag from a neighbor’s yard and placing it on the porch coated in feces.

According to the Holly Springs Police Department, the incident occurred on July 8 at around 1 a.m. local time “in the 500 block of Wellspring Drive in the Bridgewater subdivision.” The incident was captured on the home’s doorbell camera and uploaded on Facebook by police.

In the video, the man can be seen carrying the placard up to a house’s front door. He then appears to kneel on the porch and grab for another object, which he uses to spread the excrement on the sign.

“Police are investigating a vandalism crime in which a Black Lives Matter sign was removed from a homeowner’s front yard garden and splattered with feces on the front porch,” police said on Facebook.

According to authorities, the incident is being investigated as a suspected hate crime.

The Holly Springs Police Department described the suspect as a “taller white male” with red/auburn colored hair, sideburns, and a full beard. He weighed between 250 and 300 pounds, according to police.

The Holly Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual.

To begin sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and acquaintances, sign up for Facebook.

According to the Facebook post, “anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Ottaway at (919) 567-4709 or (919) 201-2691 or email her at [email protected]”

According to WRAL in North Carolina, the vandalized sign was the first thing the homeowner saw when he opened his front door the next morning. The homeowner refused to be identified or photographed, but told WRAL that he is the only Black man on the neighborhood and has never been involved in a similar incident.

One of the homeowner’s neighbors, David Ngo, told WRAL that he was shocked to learn what had happened.

Ngo told WRAL, “It’s absolutely a super-cowardly act.” “We continue to strive to hide the truth as Americans.” The following is a condensed version of the data.