Man Recreates Ancient Roman Recipes, Including ‘French Fries with Ketchup’ from the 4th Century.

Using a 4th century cookbook, a man has been reproducing ancient Roman meals, including one that is similar to modern-day “French fries with ketchup.”

Andrew Coletti, a food historian, researches and recreates the cuisines of long-forgotten countries in his kitchen, then posts the results on his TikTok page @passtheflamingo.

Coletti, who hails from the United States, has prepared delicacies from the 13th century Egypt, 11th century Persia, 14th century Spain, 15th century Turkey, 12th century Morocco, and ancient Greece.

His journey into the Roman empire, however, has garnered the most interest on social media, as he prepared a dinner of delicacies from the Apicius cookbook.

The end result is likely to appear extremely familiar, as Coletti noted that it’s an ancient form of French fries with ketchup with a twist.

He wrote the following caption for the video, which you can watch here: “Rome, 4th century AD, historical recipe: parsnip fries with wine sauce.) It depicts a delectable platter not different to what you might get in any restaurant today.”

“Ancient Roman fries,” Coletti said when he offered the recipe. Although the Romans did not have potatoes, which are native to the Americas, this meal from the 4th century handbook Apicius resembles French fries with ketchup.”

“Apicius suggests to fry parsnips in olive oil,” he joked. I fried them in my 4th-century air fryer and topped them with oenogarum, a sweet, salty, savory sauce.”

Food #roman #ancient #history #ancientrome #foodhistory #learnontiktok #cooking #fy #foryou #foryoupage #cookingtiktok #recipe #fries #interesting Cercles Nouvelles – Ancient Rome

“This was a typical condiment used with numerous recipes, and the name comes from a combination of the Greek terms for the two primary ingredients,” Coletti continued. “Wine and fish sauce,” says the narrator.

“To prepare it, you reduce wine over the fire and add fish sauce and two spices: black pepper and lovage, which has a flavor and aroma akin to celery,” he explained. To thicken the sauce, a starch slurry is needed; I used cornstarch, but the Romans used wheat extract starch.

“Apicius states that honey at this moment. This is a condensed version of the information.