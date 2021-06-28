Man Jumps 50 Feet Into River To Flee Cops, But Is Arrested Regardless

To avoid being apprehended by police, a Washington man allegedly leaped off a 50-foot cliff into a river.

According to KEPR-TV, deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office arrived after getting a complaint about 7 a.m. on Sunday regarding people passing out in a car parked in the middle of the road at Dekker Road and Yakima Valley Highway.

They discovered a 32-year-old Kennewick man in the driver’s seat and a female passenger asleep in the vehicle, together with a child in the back seat, at the scene.

The motorist was suspected of being under the influence, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sleeping man had his foot on the brake, according to KNDU. He awoke after many attempts by deputies to rouse him, and drove away fast.

Deputies tracked the man along Interstate 82 from Granger to Zillah. When the driver began going the opposite way on the freeway in Zillah, the chase came to an end.

Another agency discovered his abandoned vehicle on E. Railroad Avenue near Zillah, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver recognized the road was a dead end and turned around before coming across a police vehicle, according to KNDU.

Following that, the man rushed down a home driveway before sprinting towards the Yakima River.

He allegedly leaped off a 50-foot bluff into the river as he arrived.

With the help of a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife boat, deputies were able to detain the unnamed individual.

He was arrested for a variety of offenses, including reckless endangerment and violence. The female passenger and child were not harmed, according to deputies.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted for additional comment.

The incident comes days after a man was fatally shot by police during a wrong-way chase along a California freeway.

The suspect led police in the wrong direction on Interstate 10 in a stolen truck for around an hour before officers were able to set up a roadblock, according to reports.

A California Highway Patrol trooper opened fire when the driver continued to move head-on towards law enforcement and was pronounced dead on the interstate in Fontana.

